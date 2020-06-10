TUTWA NGULUBE CONDEMNED FOR PROMOTING POLICE BRUTALITY By Logic Lukwanda

Governance Activist and Music Artiste, Fumba Chama popularly known as “Pilato” has condemned patriotic front Kabwe Central Member Of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube for promoting police brutality.

Pilato has told Phoenix News that the video circulating on social media where Mr. Ngulube is calling on the police to break the bones of whoever attempts to carry out a peaceful protest over governance matters is shocking.

He has also condemned threats from Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja for threatening citizens who want to exercise their democratic rights.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the Pf Kabwe Central MP is captured urging the Zambia Police to break the bones of any youth that attempts to take to the streets to

protest and deny them police bond, which is against the law.

