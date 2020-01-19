Dear editor,

Tutwa Ngulube unbelievably attempted to mislead the learned gurus in his lack of law understanding when he shamelessly told the gathering that the speaker vacate the office when parliament is dissolved.

Let me school Tutwa Ngulube,please open our Zambian constitution and read Article 72.

SPEAKER AND DISSOLUTION OF PARLIAMENT

Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) No. 2 of 2016

Article 72.

(1) A Member of Parliament shall, except the Speaker and the First Deputy Speaker, vacate the seat in the National Assembly upon a dissolution of Parliament.

What is the meaning of his article?

It means that when Parliament is dissolved the Speaker and the First Deputy Speaker remain in office. It means that the Speaker and the First Deputy Speaker are not affected by the dissolution of Parliament.

I hope Tutwa Ngulube will stop embarrassing himself together with pf from today.Yesterday he exposed his ignorance to an extent of irritating his former lecturer SC John Sangwa.