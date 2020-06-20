TUTWA NGULUBE, IN ZAMBIA WE DON’T TALK ABOUT BREAKING PEOPLE’S BONES. THAT IS A LANGUAGE OF GENOCIDE.

*James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku, RPP President*

Tutwa Ngulube sued me.

Youths claiming to be from his camp warned me that they would *break my bones.*

I went to Kabwe High court and youths claiming to be his followers attacked me inside the kabwe high Court and threatened to *break my bones*

One of those youths named Mopao was from the Kabwe notorious black mountain and he followed me inside the high court with a gun in his pocket in presence of the police. He warned me against talking about Tutwa Ngulube. He said he would *break my bones.*

Prime TV and KNC covered and broadcasted this even.

A telephone conversation is in circulation between Tutwa and a certain Kabwe Youth, in which Tutwa is threatening to *break the bones* of that young man several times. Bflow has posted that conversation on his Facebook page for those that would want to hear Tutwa’s genocidal threats similar to those issued in Rwanda during the 1994 genocide in which 800,000 people had their *bones broken* .

Commenting on the recent plan by youths do demonstrate against social injustices, Tutwa has ordered the police to *break the bones* of all the youths that shall participate in the protest, in a video that bflow has posted on his Facebook Page. This video is threatening because it has reminded me of a movie, Hotel Rwanda and how *people’s bones* were broken in the Rwandan genocide.

Now this is a deputy chief whip of a parliament of a republic. Can such a person serve in a parliament where Mwanawasa or Sata or ftj or rb is a republican president? Can Kaunda allow a parliament with such a person as a chief whip?

The answer is available in Jameson.

But as Zambians we beg the Kabwe central MP to desist from planning to shed blood in our peaceful country. Such language as breaking of bones is not part and parcel of the vocabulary of genuine Zambian people.

Paul Moonga as echoed that but that is not surprising because Paul Moonga is from Congo.

