I WILL send a team of people to break your legs, PF deputy Chief Whip Tutwa Ngulube has warned a Kabwe Youth.

In an eight-minute recording, Ngulube, who is also Kabwe Central member of parliament, told the youth only known as John that he would not reach December as he will hire people to “sort” him out.

Ngulube, a lawyer, threatened the youth with death.

“I don’t like people who insult me; what wrong have I done to you for you to be insulting me every day? What has my wife done to you?” Ngulube asked the youth, who responded that the lawmaker has been told lies about what he wrote.

“The people that have told you that have told you wrong information. If you are active on WhatsApp, let me send you a screen shot then tell me where I mentioned your wife. I did not mention your wife honourable,” the youth said.

But Ngulube retorted that some time back the youth was talking about his personal resources.

He said the youth queried him on why he was using personal resources as held by his electorates in Kabwe.

“What has that got to do with you? Let me tell you that institution called Youth for Change is not even registered, its operating illegally, okay,” he said.

But again the youth corrected Ngulube stating that Youth for Change was registered and offered to send a copy of its certificate to him.

The Deputy Chief Whip warned the youth to choose his ‘opponents’ carefully and he threatened to send people to hunt him down to sort him out.

“Abantu balafwa mwaiche wandi, abantu balafwa muma politics, you are too young to start a fight that you have started. You won’t even know who will do anything to you, tawakeshibe nabakakuma whether they are from Mushanga (Central Province Minister) or me. Even the police are complaining,” Ngulube threatened.

The youth urged Ngulube to leave room for criticism but the lawmaker continued pouring threats.

“I can tell you, me I am not a small boy, waumfwa? The fact that I have tolerated all this long does not mean I am weak. If I want today, look, I am telling you the truth, if I want I can make sure people sort you out. And which people are you talking on behalf? And in what capacity? Are you a councillor? You are a Kabwe resident but who empowers you to talk about personal issues?” Ngulube queried him.

In response, the youth said as Kabwe resident he was entitled to talk about him but denied talking about his personal issues.

“I am thanking you for having come out very strong the way you are coming out now but I am advising you that the route you have taken is a very dangerous route because I know your movements, from the time you wake up to the time you sleep, you understand? I know your movements and know where you are found. I am advising you, you can record this conversation, don’t start battles with me. You have taken this battle to me but me I will not physically do it but will send people to do it for me…and this one I can assure you,” Ngulube warned the youth.

He further said the day the two will meet, whether in public or private, he would unleash people on him.

“I will send people on you so that they sort you out, I will do it with impunity so that you learn a lesson. How many people talk for the youth? You are too raw. Who are you to be talking about politicians on Facebook? What benefit does it give you? I think wapusa,” he charged.

Ngulube said he had recorded the conversation and would in turn give it to the police so that he was ready for anything whenever the two meet.

“I will share this recording to the police, I will tell the officer-in-charge that when you hear…has been beaten up or attacked at night, just know that it’s because he is becoming very stupid,” said Ngulube.

Ngulube has come under condemnation following a statement he issued urging police to break the bones of the youths who wanted to demonstrate for freedom of speech.