By Tutwa Ngulube

UPDATE ON MY ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION PLOT

Last evening as we were returning from our busy campaign trip in my constituency 1 kilometre from my polling station the UPND attempted to assassinate me. After a fierce battle in defence of our team we managed to escape with injuries.

Our backup pick up carrying our Special Tactics Unit was attacked by a cowardly crowd of more than 70 panga wielding UPND Cadres.

As at 0230 we managed to retrieve the backup pick up where the driver was injured by Satanists. Thank God the equipment in the backup vehicle was able to prevent the death of any of our SWAT team.

Our Special Tactical Team rescued all the members of Unit. Only us drivers suffered injuries resulting from blocking instruments targeting our heads.

All defensive equipments have been safely surrendered to the security Company.

We have been issued with medical reports.

Funny enough the UPND aggressors attempts to register a fake complaint with the police through Former Councillor Lemmy Solochi was met with serious contradictions. He ran away without issuing a statement.

The upnd then arranged false witnesses to pretend they witnessed the attempted murder of their most feared critic One Tutwa Ngulube.