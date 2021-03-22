TUTWA NGULUBE’S DRIVER HITS 2 PEDESTRIANS, LEAVES ONE IN CRITICAL CONDITION

Kabwe member of parliament Tutwa Ngulube’s driver John Ngoma early yesterday hit two pedestrians on Great North Road, leaving one in a critical condition.

Mr Ngoma and the two pedestrians he bashed are admitted to Kabwe Central Hospital.

The Toyota GX Mr Ngoma was driving belonging to Mr Ngulube has been extensively damaged as it overturned after hitting the two people.

Central Province Commissioner of Police Chola Katanga confirmed the accident which happened between 02:00 and 03:00 hours along Great North Road near Zero Degree Night Club in Kabwe.

“Involved was M/ John Ngoma of age not known yet of unknown address who was driving a motor vehicle namely Toyota GX, registration number BAC 3455, a property of Hon. Tutwa Ngulube from South to North and the unknown driver who had parked a motor vehicle namely Volvo truck registration number BAP 7059/AJD 5364T off the left side of the road and two pedestrians namely (1) unknown F/ pedestrian of unknown age and address and (2) M/ Hendrix Masenka aged 31 of Hse # 23 Masiye Kawama compound kabwe,” Me Katanga said in a statement.

He explained that the accident happened when Me Ngoma, due to excessive speed, lost control of the vehicle and went to hit two pedestrians who were standing on the left side of the road and later overturned and hit into a stationary vehicle.

“The unknown f/pedestrian sustained multiple cuts on the head, face and fractured legs and the said m/ pedestrian sustained a painful left hand.

The driver of the first m/v (Ngoma) sustained multiple cuts on the head and painful legs. All the three injured persons are admitted to Kabwe Central hospital,” Mr Katanga said.

(Zambia Reports).