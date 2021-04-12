Contact : UPND Lusaka Provincial Youth Mobilisation Chairperson, Omiya Hakanga.

0977803166/0976503165

Email : [email protected]

TUTWA’S PROPAGANDA UNLIKE HIS PROFESSION

Lusaka(12.04.2021)We take notice of the shallow approach to issues by Tutwa Ngulube , who has decided to ignore the poverty Ngulube and his PF have brought in Zambia.

Mr Ngulube should actually assist his President Edgar Lungu as a lawyer resolve issues of who has been behind the burning of the market, gassing, serial killings before 12th August 2021 elections.

Mr Ngulube has ignored the solution UPND has brought to the debt mountain a situation we understand because time has caught up with them and are now hallucinating.

PF and Mr Ngulube have brought more harm and wants to divert hunger stricken Zambians to a shallow debate which won’t put food on the table.

He has ignored the solution UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema has brought to the hunger and high cost of living even his people in Kabwe Central are facing.

Mr Ngulube has forgotten about the expired drugs he and his government made Zambians to consume, the mysterious 48 houses under Tutwa Ngulube’s PF , 42 fire tenders at exorbitant cost, missing public funds in the Auditor General’s report and the fuel shortage which remains unexplained.

Mr Ngulube has failed to appreciate the UPND solution to the high unemployment levels and has opted to start chasing a picture and thinks Zambians will eat a picture debate.

Mr Ngulube has failed to defend the debt , corruption, theft of public funds and bribery of electorates by PF.

We challenge Tutwa to a sober and intelligent debate on how UPND plans to restore normalcy in the public service, health sector , education sector and fight against corruption.

No one in Zambia can fall for Tutwa’s cheap propaganda, in which he wants to move the public from real issues of resolving the debt which the PF have caused, plunder of public funds, electoral malpractice of bribing electorates daily and selling Mukula among other illegal things.

We request Zambians to focus on the UPND solution towards hunger, poverty, unemployment, debt and corruption.

We want to urge Mr Ngulube to conduct himself in a manner befitting the Code of Conduct.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM