Report by: Emison Ng’andu

Scores of Itezhi tezhi residents on Thursday gathered at the party’s offices to witness and show solidarity to Twaambo Mutinta as he submitted his application papers for possible adoption as the party’s flag bearer come August later this year.

Residents danced and sung pro-Mutinta songs while flashing UPND symbols and chanting ‘Zambia forward’.

Addressing the crowds shortly after filing in, Mutinta said Itezhi tezhi needs a leader who understands the challenges that the youths, women and indeed residents face. He said the constituency needs a leader with the capacity not only to lead and represent the people in Parliament but a leader who will help the community solve numerous challenges they face.

Mutinta explained that given the mandate to lead Itezhi tezhi, he will work closely with the people of the constituency to deliver.

The UPND aspiring candidate further said, the crowd that escorted him sums it all as they speak volumes. He says, in clear terms the crowd means they want his services.

Meanwhile, the constituency leadership, like any other aspiring candidate has welcomed his application and wished him well.

Mr Mutinta, has since appealed to all members of the party in the constituency to go flat out and campaign for president Hakainde Hichilema and UPND. He says the goods news about UPND must reach all corners of the constituency.

