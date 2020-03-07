Twelve elders from the Enlightened Christian Gathering Zambia are among the people who have perished in a road accident that has claimed lives along Kapiri Ndola road.

ECG Church spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo,confirmed the incident in a press statement issued in Lusaka.

“The National Advisory Council of ECG Zambia and the office of the National Pastor regrets to inform the church and general public of the death of 12 church leaders, early this Friday, after a road accident.

“The 12 leaders were travelling from Kitwe to Lusaka for a church planning meeting.

“The church is seized with grief and shock but is currently providing advanced emergency psycho-social support to bereaved family members and friends of the deceased.

“We will advise on any further details regarding funeral and burial arrangements in due course.

“We kindly ask for the privacy of the affected families to be respected in this extremely difficult time.

“May the souls of our departed brethren rest in peace. You will forever be in our hearts,”he said.