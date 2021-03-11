By Rhodah Mvula

Twinpalm Secondary School Head boy, has been implicated in the murder of Ryan Phiri who was a grade 12 Pupil at Kabulonga Secondary School.

The deceased’s father, Frank Phiri has told the Lusaka High Court that his son Ryan told him that Twinpalm Secondary School Head boy was among the people who attacked him.

Mr. Phiri was testifying in a matter in which four Twinpalm Secondary School pupils are accused of murdering his son, Ryan.

He said on 4th December 2020 he received a call from a stranger telling him that his son was badly beaten by a group of school pupils.

Mr. Phiri testified that when he got to the University Teaching Hospital, he found his son unconscious and had sustained severe head injuries.

Further, Mr. Phiri testified that when his son regained consciousness, he told him that Twinpalm Secondary school Head boy was among the pupils who attacked using golf sticks.

Ryan’s mother Sharon Siyambizi also testified how heartbroken she was to see her son in bad shape, who later succumbed to the beatings.