TWINS: ‘BORN ON DIFFERENT DAYS, DIFFERENT HOSPITALS…’

A rarely scenario for most born twins and if not first in Zambia for multiple births, hence beating the record of a pair of Indiana twins who were born just a half hour apart, but entered the world on different days, months, years and even decades from one another.

In this circumstance of Lusaka’s born dizygotic twins, Lisa and Linda Kumwenda, a pattern that takes worlds bizarre in giving birth in multiple babies’ cycle, and is on the map for the hypothesis.

But how was it possible for 27-year-old twin sisters to be born on different days, different hospitals at a time Zambia, when so little technical support existed? As they say nothing is impossible, there are way that lead to everything, and if we had sufficient will we should always sufficient means.

In 1993, same year, when these twins were born, Zambia was greeted with sad news, with silence and enveloped with a thick blanket of pain and sorrow that the Zambia Air Force plane that carried the football national team to a FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Senegal in Dakar crashed into Atlantic Ocean near Gabon.

Fast-forward, on Wednesday, August 9th, Lisa popped first around 20:30 p.m., at Chilenje Hospital level-1 then Chilenje Clinic whereas Linda could not be delivered hence making medical practitioners panicking and rushed their mother to University Teaching Hospital-UTH for emergence operation.

Then, early hours of Thursday, around 04:00 a.m. after the calendar rolled over to August 10th, Linda, entered the world in a normal delivery on their way to the theatre room before the operation commenced and which was lined to be caesarian operation.

“I felt it that I had two babies in my womb yet the scanner could not prove it and no sign was being showed about it would. But here I delivered with twins, though my blood pressure was high.” Mrs. Rhoda Chanda Kumwenda told the author on the telephone interview. “We were kind of speechless because the doctors were not expecting it and thought its one baby,”

It goes without saying that twins are generational case, Lisa, who’s a teacher by professional and Linda an entrepreneur has their sister Thoko Kumwenda with a set of girl-dizygotic twins; Wezianji and Izukanji Nakamba.

Hence, an English proverb says a joy is shared is a joy made double.

