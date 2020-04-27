Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has announced that the cumulative positive cases in Zambia now stand at 89. 184 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs resulting in 2 new positive cases. The two are a 13 year old child and a 38 year old man of Kafue who had contact with other positive cases recorded in the same area.

The 1 positive case recorded on the Copperbelt on Saturday and announced yesterday has turned out to be a repeat case. This case is part of those that are already in admission at Masaiti Hospital. Therefore the number of cases on the copperbelt remain 4 and not 5 as was reported yesterday.