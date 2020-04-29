UPDATE:

TWO (2) new cases of COVID-19 recorded out of 355 tests done in the last 24hrs in Zambia.

Zambia’s Covid-19 cases, now stands at 97, with 3 deaths, with 54 discharges and 40 active Covid-19 cases. #Zambia in the last 24 hours carried out of 355 tests.

GREAT NEWS!

12 recover from COVID-19 and discharged today.

COVID-19 #39 UPDATE – MOH

HEROES& HEROINS PULL THROUGH

Five (5) health workers who tested positive of COVID-19 have since tested negative on two consecutive occasions. They have been discharged from the COVID-19 Isolation facility.