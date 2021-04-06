TWO CHOMA CENTRAL ASPIRING CANDIDATES GANG UP AGAINST MWEETWA, DEMAND HE APOLOGISES TO TRADITIONAL LEADERS

Aspiring candidates for Choma Central Constituency have castigated incumbent the Member of Parliament, Cornelius Mweetwa accusing hime of disrespecting traditional leaders.

Trevor Mwiinde, who was accompanied by his counterpart, Joe Muchindu says Mweetwa’s remarks warning headmen from taking part in politics could cost the party votes in the district.

Mwiinde (middle) says he is surprised that Mweetwa is telling the people that called him back to contest not to take part in politics.

He adds that it is not necessary to call each other names within the party with a goal of forming government.

Meanwhile, Muchindu says it is sad to see that member of Parliament who was voted into office with help from the traditional leaders condemning them.

Muchindu (right) further says the party is built on the ground of respecting traditional leaders as they partners in development and he wants Mweetwa to apologize.

Mweetwa recently cautioned headmen to avoid politics to protect their dignity from being compromised.