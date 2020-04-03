TWO people who tested positive for COVID-19 and have been in hospital receiving treatment have tested negative and will be discharged tomorrow April 4th 2020.

Meanwhile Zambia has not recorded any covid 19 positive case in the last 24hrs following 262 alerts received.

Health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says the two patients have now become immune to the Coronavirus.

Speaking at the media briefing today Dr Chilufya said there had been no new case of infection.

He explained that health officials had followed up 262 alerts in the last 24 hours which turned out to be classified as non-cases.