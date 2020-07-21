By Watch Reporter

Two Ndola sisters have appeared in court on a charge of indecent assault after they allegedly inserted an iron bar in the private parts of a fellow woman.

In this this matter, Delphister Malasa 26, a house wife and Serah Malasa 20, a grade 12 pupil, both of Kabushi Township, are charged with indecent assault on a female.

It is alleged that the duo, acting together, willfully and unlawfully indecently assaulted a female whom they beat up and inserted an iron bar into her private parts on suspicion that she was having a sexual affair with Delphister’s husband.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on June 9, 2020.

Delphister, in the company of her younger sister Serah, went to the victim’s house and started beating her.

The two sisters allegedly undressed the victim, believed to be Delphister’s friend, removed her underwear and inserted an iron bar into her private parts.

When the matter came before Magistrate Changa Chitabo, Public Prosecutor Francis Mulenga told court that the state was unable to proceed due to the non-availability of witnesses who included the victicm.

“As such, the state has applied for an adjournment. Let the matter come up on a later date,” he said.

Magistrate Chitabo then adjourned the matter to friday, July 24, 2020.