Two (2) new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Zambia in the last 24 hours, out of 459 tests conducted by our laboratories.

Details of new cases:

The two new cases involve a couple, both 45 years old, of Chingola, with history of travel to Nakonde and Tanzania for business activities in the last two weeks.

GOOD NEWS!

Two discharges today. No new cases recorded in Lusaka and Kafue.

In summary:

The two new cases bring the cumulative number to 76, including 3 deaths. A total of 37 patients have recovered from the infection to date. Currently 36 patients remain under isolation.