TWO PF MPS OPPOSE MOVE TO PLACE CHAMA UNDER EASTERN

The realignment of Chama district from Muchinga Province back to the Eastern as proposed by President Hakainde Hichilema has been opposed by two opposition Patriotic Front Lawmakers.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Chama North Member of Parliament Yotamu Mtayachalo claimed that the traditional leadership in the

constituency do not agree with the stance taken by the Head of State.

During the same media briefing, Chama South Member of Parliament Davison Munga’ndu said constituents have petitioned the duo to ask President Hichilema to rescind the decision and maintain Chama district under Muchinga province.

The duo has contended that the decision if implemented will lead to economical and historical consequences.

