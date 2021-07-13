TWO POLICE OFFICERS SUED FOR DETAINING AN ELECTION CANDIDATE ON DAY OF FILING IN OF NOMINATIONS

Two police officers have been sued for allegedly maliciously detaining a local government election candidate on the day he was scheduled to file his nomination papers in Western Province.

Manyando Mushokabanji, who was United Party for National Development (UPND) Nanjucha ward aspiring candidate, wants the Lusaka High Court to order the police officers to pay him K500,000.

The money being sought is future allowances the plaintiff would have gained had he been elected councillor.Mr Mushokabanji is also demanding damages for loss and inconvenience, plus interest.In the statement of claim, the plaintiff has cited Silvester Chewe and Gift Nkhoma as defendants.

He says he has been a politician belonging to the UPND who was adopted to contest the Nanjucha ward seat.Mr Mushokabanji says Mr Chewe and Mr Nkhoma are police officers stationed at Nalolo Police Station.“On or about May 19, 2021, the plaintiff went to a nomination centre in Nalolo district to file his nomination to contest as a ward councillor,” Mr Mushokabanji submits.

He states that he was scheduled to avail his credentials at 12:00 hours.He said while at the nomination centre, the two defendants, who were aware of his scheduled date to appear before police since he was on bond, allegedly maliciously and without probable cause apprehended him.

“The defendants picked the plaintiff and took him to Nalolo Police Station and kept him there from 11:45 hours and only released him around 17:00 hours,” he adds.Mr Mushokabanji says the police action was unfair because he was scheduled to appear before officers at Nalolo Police Station on May 20 this year and not the day of filing his nomination.

“The first and second defendants’ action was a deliberate move calculated by them to disenfranchise the plaintiff,” the statement reads in part.Mr Mushokabanji says because of the defendants’ action, he was disenfranchised and lost an opportunity to present his credentials and ascend to the position of ward councillor.

“The plaintiff suffered loss, damage and inconvenience as he has lost his future earnings and allowances,” he says.Mr Mushokabanji complains that the two cops did not only ruin his political reputation but denied him an opportunity of earnings as a civic leader.