Honest Mweemba writes:

TWO SETS OF LAWS IN ZAMBIA WORRIES ZAMBIANS

GBM knows who gassed Zambians in 2020 upto now he has never been called by the police to help with Investigations, this is a clear demonstration of selectiveness in the application of the law In Zambia. Mubita Nawa and Anthony Bwalya are languishing in police cells even being denied a police bond for exposing the alleged rigging scheme by PF in some parts of the country yet GBM who knows the cause of the death of more than 50 innocent Zambians is freely rooming the street and playing with the president all because he is a PF member.

Mubita and Anthony are being harassed, Intimidated persecuted for telling the people of Zambia that in some parts of the country some people are getting more than one NRC which is against the constitution.

The offence of gassing which GBM knows very well is more serious than what Anthony Bwalya and Mubita Nawa are charged with.

As Zambians we are looking forward to the day when GBM will be brought to police to help with the Investigations of the death of more than 50 people in 2020, we can’t wait to see GBM and Tayali testifying in court on the matter of gassing, for now all what we know is that PF was behind the gassing of people and the causer of the death of more than 50 innocent citizens including a 12 year old Frank Mugala.

Indeed a dictator is a biggest coward because he can’t face you instead he will always use State apparatus to cripple the opponents. PF and Mr Lungu should man up and stop brutalising their political opponents using the police and the courts

I have no doubt on my mind that these efforts the police are putting in arrested Mubita and Anthony if they were to apply it on investigating Honey Bee scandal by now we would have known how many people took these poisonous drug and the damage of the same but because PF aligned individuals are involved the president and his police are quiet and possibly shielding the offenders

Enough of us citizens seeing this nonsense under the supervision and captainship of President Lungu. We are tired of murder, Corruption, theft and substandard medicine scandals as citizens understand the watch of Mr Lungu

CIC PRESS TEAM