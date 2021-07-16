Two South African police reservists have been arrested for being in possession of goods looted during an unrest in Gauteng.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Brenda Muridili said the officers were arrested in Soweto while allegedly offloading the goods from a marked police van at a time when they were on duty.

The police officers stationed at the Protea Glen police station, were in possession of items worth around R90 000 and they include electric appliances, clothes, groceries, a generator and sound systems.

Muridili said;

“Police from Soweto operationalised information received from the Intelligence Coordinating Committee, which led to the arrest of two on-duty reservist constables found in possession of property alleged to have been stolen during the incidents of looting of businesses in Soweto.”

It was further learnt that the officers were among 1,234 people who were taken into custody during the unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. Muridili said 549 people were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal and 683 in Gauteng.