By RHODAH MVULA

The Lusaka High Court has sentenced two people to death by hanging for murdering a Lusaka resident identified as Jimmy Daka whom they suspected to be a Gasser.

The two are among five people who were charged with murder which happened in Lusaka’s Linda compound on February 26, 2020 during the gassing of homes which took place in some parts of the country.

In this matter Ronny Chinyama of Makeni, Cephas Ng’andu, Stephen Phiri, Mumba Kasela and a 15-year-old male pupil, all of Linda Township were charged with murder.

The court has however acquitted Stephen Phiri and Cephas Ng’andu because their role in the offence was not established.

While Chinyama and Kasela have been found guilty of the offence because they attacked the deceased and undressed him believing he would disappear if he had his clothes on, before setting him on fire.

As for the juvenile offender, the matter comes up on 6th April, 2021 for orders because the court is still waiting for a report from the social welfare department.