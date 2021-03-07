By Darius Choonya

Two UPND supporters have been charged with the murder of a suspected PF cadre identified as Dennis Mutale.

Mauthen Kayuma and Ronica Musomela allegedly murdered the PF cadre when the two party members clashed in Lusaka’s Kanyama compound on 27th January, 2021.

It is alleged that the deceased in the company of other suspected PF cadres allegedly attacked the house of mourning of a UPND member.

In a statement, Police Spokesperson, Esther Katongo says the deceased sustained multiple head and body injuries.

And giving an update, Lusaka Province Police Commissioner, Lackson Sakala says the suspects have been charged with murder awaiting court appearance.

But in an interview with Diamond News, Mauthen Kayuma’s wife says her husband is innocent and must be released.