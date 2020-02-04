Two UPND campaign officials in mongu district of western province have died after the vehicle which was being driven by the party provincial chairman musangu njamba overturned.

Confirming the development to phoenix news, UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka says the incident happened when suspected PF officials allegedly attacked their UPND counterparts at their camp and started chasing them leading to the accident.

Mr. Katuka who has identified the deceased as Mwendameyi Mukobela and Mbanga Mwangala has since appealed to the police command in the district to be professional and immediately arrest the suspected pf officials involved.

But PF Western Province Chairperson Kufuka Kufuka has defended the party saying it is the upnd team that attacked its members at their camp ahead of the 13th February by election in Kakwacha Ward of Mitete Town Council and Kaande Ward of Mongu Municipal Council where they beat everyone present at the time.

Mr. Kufuka has denied the PF’s involvement with the death of the two UPND officials saying they died due to excessive speed of theUPND convoy which comprised of five motor vehicles and eventually overturned.

Mr. Kufuka has accused the UOND of having hired people from Lusaka who he says were in the company mongu central member of parliament, Mwilola Imakando.

Meanwhile, Police in Mongu have arrested and charged Mongu Central Member of Parliament, Mwilola Imakando for allegedly damaging a house at Mawawa Primary School in Kaande area, property of ministry of general education.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo explains that it is alleged that Dr. Imakando whilst acting together with unknown persons went to the school and damaged window panes of the house on suspicion that one of the UPND cadres was being held there.

Mrs. Katongo also states that the accident that has claimed two UPND officials happened when the Toyota Prado hit into the Mercedes Benz fro