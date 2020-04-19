The United States has launched a full investigation into whether the coronavirus pandemic that has caused worldwide economic and political upheaval did indeed escape from a lab in Wuhan, China, Fox News has reported.

The news comes two days after the outlet reported increasing confidence within the American government that the virus originated in a Chinese lab as part of the country’s attempt to compete with the United States.

Intelligence officials are said to be gathering information about the lab in question, which was partially funded by the U.S. government, as part of the process of “creating an accurate picture of what happened.”

Upon completion of the investigation, which is expected to conclude in the near-term, findings will be sent to the Trump administration, at which point the White House will decide how to hold China responsible.

Sources told Fox News that COVID-19 originated in the Wuhan lab, not as a bioweapon, but as part of China’s attempt to prove that its virus response model is superior to America’s. The members of the intelligence community questioned by the outlet said they do not believe the virus was man-made.

They point to the virus’ structure, which was apparently not genetically altered. The sources believe the initial transmission was a naturally occurring strain being studied there that then broke out into the general population of Wuhan.

Sources also say a probe of open source and classified data points to the lab work of Dr. Shi Zhengli, who was working on antivirals and immunizations for coronavirus and whose efforts involved bats.

These sources expressed a 100-percent certainty that China attempted to cover up the virus after it escaped.

Seemingly in accord with cover-up accusations, China’s communist regime this week updated the number of coronavirus fatalities in Wuhan after the international community doubted the accuracy of their numbers.

The new number, just more than 3,800, is about 1.5 times that of the old number — although it’s difficult to know whether the new figures are any more reliable.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday, noting the probe of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, accused the Chinese government of preventing scientists from finding out the truth.

“We know that the first sightings of this occurred within miles of the Wuhan Institute of Virology. We know that this — the history of the facility, the first BSL-4 lab where there’s high-end virus research being conducted, took place at that site,” Pompeo said on the Hugh Hewitt show. “We know that the Chinese Communist Party, when it began to evaluate what to do inside of Wuhan, considered whether the WIV was, in fact, the place where this came from.”

“And most importantly, we know they’ve not permitted the world’s scientists to go into that laboratory to evaluate what took place there, what’s happening there, what’s happening there even as we speak,” he added.

In its daily press briefing, China’s foreign ministry denied the claims that the virus originated in the Wuhan lab.

“The head of the WHO has stated many times that there is no evidence that the new coronavirus originated in the laboratory,” said spokesperson Zhao Lijian. “Many prominent medical experts in the world also believe that the so-called laboratory leaks have no scientific basis.” U.S. officials have called out the World Health Organization (WHO) for enabling China’s coverup of the virus by backing the communist regime’s talking points that COVID-19 could not be transmitted between people when news of the virus first broke.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of WHO, is a communist who ascended to his current position thanks to backing from China.

The dissatisfaction with WHO prompted President Trump to temporarily cut funding to the United Nations agency — a move criticized by figures like Bill Gates, who is spending millions to develop a vaccine and who wants nationwide “immunity cards” and “digital certificates.”

Now American lawmakers want similar accountability for China.

Among them is Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), who says the communist nation is “responsible for every single death, every job lost, every retirement nest egg lost from this coronavirus, and Xi Jinping and his Chinese Communist apparatchiks must be made to pay the price. If that turns out to be true.”

Could coronavirus ultimately prove to be the wake-up call needed to convince America that its longstanding policy of empowering an oppressive communist regime at the expense of our own country’s manufacturing base is far from wise foreign policy?