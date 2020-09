U.S based Zambian George Mtonga has sent Yo Map’s ex girlfriend Mwizukanji K2000 to take her children for dinner.

Mwizukanji recently called it quits after Yo Maps said he could not accept her two children from her previous relationships according to Mwizukanji.

George Mtonga today sent K2000 to Mwizukanji for her to take her children out for dinner including Bukata who is Yo Map’s daughter.