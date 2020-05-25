The United States Embassy in Tanzania has today issued an alert calling for all citizens from the US to immediately leave Tanzania. Tanzania resumed international flights on May 18. The embassy confirmed availability of seats on the next two flights from Tanzania and has urged all US residents to book and leave Tanzania.

The Embassy also mentioned that the two flights are the only way to leave Tanzania and after then it may not be easy. They have even offered emergency passports to any citizen who may not be having any at the moment.

According to the Embassy, the Tanzanian government has not issued a statement on the number of COVID-19 cases since April 29 and that is worrying. That, the risk of contracting COVID-19 in Dar-Es-Salaam is extremely high. Hospitals in Dar-Es-Salaam have been so overwhelmed of late and the limited hospital capacity is indeed life threatening as it will delay medical attention for new incoming cases of COVID-19

Also, the embassy warned all who will choose to remain that they will be in Tanzania for an unknown period.