U.S. GOVERNMENT SUPPORTS FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS IN ZAMBIA

The U.S. Embassy in Zambia have released a statement which outlines their commitment to support a free and fair election on August 12 this year.

The statement, which was released on Monday, provides a three point engagement plan laid out by the U.S. government in a bid to support and create elections which reflect the will of the people of Zambia.

The statement began by highlighting that “the ability of individuals in Zambia to exercise freedom of expression, including for members of the media, and peaceful assembly during the campaign and electoral season is foundational to a strong democracy. Minimising violence and intimidation is critical to the fulfilment of Zambia status as a peaceful nation.”

This follows suppression of the freedom of speech and expression within the country, against the Zambian constitution, which has been seen over the last five years, with individuals, groups and political parties being targeted for supporting opposition parties.

Part of the engagement plan includes diplomatic engagement as a continuation of Americas ties with the southern African nation. The embassy state that a central aspect of their diplomatic engagement “emphasises the central importance of upholding democratic electoral principles.”

Perhaps most central to all the support which the U.S. will offer, upholding democratic principles is most important to enable citizens voting in the August 12 general election to be sure their vote will count.

The Embassy have also outlined public outreach plans to ensure their commitment to supporting free and fair elections is well advertised, as well as their technical assistance plans which will provide increased credibility and fairness of political processes as well as electoral capacity building.