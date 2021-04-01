The U.S. Government has on Wednesday said that it has received $335 million from Sudan as compensation for victims of the bombings of the American Embassies in Kenya & Tanzania in 1998.

“We are pleased to announce that the United States received the $335 million provided by Sudan to compensate victims of the 1998 bombings of the US Embassies in Kenya and Tanzania and the USS Cole in 2000 as well as the 2008 killing of USAID employee John Granville”, said Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in a statement.

Blinken added that achieving compensation has been a top priority for the department of state.

“With this challenging process behind us, U.S.-Sudan relations can start a new chapter. We look forward to expanding our bilateral relationship and to continuing our support for the efforts of the civilian-led transitional government to deliver freedom, peace and justice to the Sudanese people.

The money transfer was delivered almost 10 years after a US court said Sudan should pay about $6 billion in compensation and roughly $4 billion in punitive damages for the 1998 bombings that targeted US diplomatic facilities and that killed 224 people and injured over 5,000 others.