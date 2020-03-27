Lawyer and politician Kelvin Fube Bwalya has identified the Zambian national in aggravated robbery case in the USA as his son after the story started making rounds on social media.

“Good morning Team,” he started. “My son Oliver Bwalya, a student in the USA, has been arrested in some robbery case and other charges.

Information coming out of the USA is currently scanty.”

“As a parent, I love my son. As a lawyer I want to believe he is innocent until proven guilty. Yet, as a believer in the Rule Of Law, I will allow the due process of law to take its full course. I will keep my son in prayers,” read his statement in part.

The 19 year old Zambian based in Ohio USA is charged with armed robbery, home invasion, assault, killing/torturing an animal, larceny and assault using a dangerous weapon.

In a group of 4, Oliver Bwalya broke into a house, attacked a single lady, shot dead her dog and went away with an undisclosed amount of cash. His bail condition has been set at $80,000.