U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has responded to a letter calling for sanctions on Ugandan officials accused of abusing human rights.

“The United States is a longstanding partner of Uganda. We expect our partners to live up to their obligations to hold free and fair elections. We are paying close attention to the actions of individuals who seek to impede the ongoing democratic process”, Pompeo tweeted.

The letter, written by the Chairman of the US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Elliot Engel, called for immediate sanctions on senior Ugandan officials, to address what he described as a worsening human rights situation in Uganda.

In the December 9 letter, Mr Engel singled out the commander of the Uganda Land Forces, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu, and Commander of the Special Forces Command (SFC) Maj Gen James Birungi, former SFC commander and incoming commander of Ugandan troops in Somali Maj Gen Don William Nabasa and Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, the Chief of Military Intelligence.

Others listed for sanctions include the deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Steven Sabiiti Muzeeyi, Commissioner of Police Frank Mwesigwa and the police director of Crime Intelligence, Col Chris Serunjogi Ddamulira.

“For several years, the US has raised concerns about the Ugandan government’s lack of respect for the civil liberties of its citizens and urged the government to conduct or permit credible investigations into alleged human rights abuses. However, diplomatic rhetoric alone has had little impact on President Museveni’s behaviour. Instead, he has further consolidated power while preventing the emergence of a viable democratic Opposition,” Mr Engel wrote to the US State Department.

In a letter to the Secretary of State and Secretary to the Department of Treasury, Engel, urged the US to robustly support human rights defenders and prevent further abuses he claimed are perpetrated by Ugandan security forces against citizens.

In a separate tweet, Pompeo said the U.S. and UK had imposed sanctions on 37 corrupt actors and human rights abusers.

“On International Human Rights Day, and International Anticorruption Day, the U.S. and UK imposed sanctions on 37 corrupt actors and human rights abusers. Together, we will ensure corrupt actors and human rights abusers will have no refuge within our jurisdictions,” he said.

Government says

Kampala, however, scoffed at the recommendation for the sanctions, saying the decision is based on “fictitious allegations.”

The executive director of Uganda Media Centre, a government communication clearing house, Mr Ofwono Opondo said government has not received any communication from the US government with which they have diplomatic relations.

“These are just fictitious allegations. Does he know the chain of commander for the army and police? But what we know is that some Ugandans, especially the Opposition have been trying to invoke foreign support thinking it will help them. We wish them good luck,” Mr Opondo said. -monitor