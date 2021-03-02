Press Statement

02.03.21

UBOMBA MWIBALA, ALYA MWIBALA

As the UPND SA Chapter, we note with great concern, the current videos of PF cadres and aspiring candidate dishing out money to voters.

Suffice to say, this has always been the case and that’s how they have been wining By-Elections although now, there is video evidence as they have begun to do what they do with impunity.

This is not something that is new, but a culmination of events which started with statements like “ubomba mwibala, alya mwibala”. They got the message loud and clear and now they’re doing just that.

We urge Zambians to take this money when PF dishes it out, it is yours after all, but we also urge you to see things for what they really are.

They have stollen millions to give you small change, and in turn, they have crippled the economy and crippled your means to earn a decent and respectable living so that you depend instead to receiving handouts from your PF Ministers and cadres.

Their selfishness and incompetence have further removed dignity from households. It has stripped men of the ability to provide for their households only to queue for mealie meal at minister’s homes.

A PF cadre in Zambia today flushes around more money and drives around in SUVs than an educated medical doctor, highly trained engineer or an accountant with several years of practice. It has become more rewarding to be a PF cadre than being a Professional in any field. School and academic success and excellence has been rendered useless by the PF government.

This is not how a responsible government runs a nation.

While retirees and UNZA, CB and other students are struggling to get bursaries to be at these institutions, PF cadres and ministers are showing off their ill gained wealthy mocking the Zambian citizens in the midst of poverty.

This fellow countryman is not right and is not the Zambia we hoped for.

As the UPND SA Chapter, we condemn these actions to the highest degree and implore citizens to reclaim their country and vote for change of direction of their country on 12 August.

Vote for a responsible Government that will take Zambia Forward through real, sustainable and equitable development.

This too Bally will fix it.

Oliver Amutike

UPND SA CHAPTER CHAIRMAN