NOTICE TO ST.ANDREWS UCZ MEMBERS FROM THE MINISTER’S OFFICE

TAKE DUE NOTICE that the UCZ Synod had issued a Pastoral letter in which they suspended full-scale worship services in UCZ congregations before Government and the mother bodies made the pronouncements.

In view of the standing Synod directive, all our gatherings and sacraments at St.Andrews UCZ Lusaka remain temporarily suspended until further notice.

In this regard, all gatherings at St.Andrews shall be for not more than an hour and for a maximum number of 50 people.

The congregants are encouraged to continue to follow online streaming services as well as attend to the various offering options that have been shared by the Treasury.

Shalom.