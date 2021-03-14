Uebert Angel is set to be appointed as Goodwill Ambassador for the Zimbabwe Government following a successful diplomat training programme.

Last week, social media reports indicated that Prophet Angel, a philanthropist who heads the Spirit Embassy church, had been appointed to serve as a full-time ambassador in an unnamed country.

The reports started making the rounds following publication on social media platforms of a diplomat training programme that Prophet Angel was part of. The training programme is similar to what diplomats undergo before they are posted to their workstations.

Yesterday, a senior Government official said Prophet Angel was joining a long list of people who the President believes could do the country good in their capacities in line with standing policy.