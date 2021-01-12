UGANDA ARMY RAIDED THE HOME OF PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE Bobi Wine AND ARRESTED STAFFS.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, was addressing the media when the reported raid took place. Ugandan authorities are yet to comment.

Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine said soldiers raided his home and arrested his security guards as the country prepares to go to the polls in two days’ time.

“The army has this morning raided my home, arrested all my security guards and anyone they could see around my premises,” Wine, who is the opposition frontrunner Bobi said.

“No reason for the arrest was given,” said the 38-year-old musician-turned-politician, who is seeking to oust long-serving President Yoweri Museveni.