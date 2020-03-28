Uganda coronavirus cases have increased to 30 after seven new cases were confirmed Saturday at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) in Entebbe.

According to the ministry of Health, of the 225 samples run on Saturday, 218 samples tested negative.

The confirmed cases are rapidly rising for a country that announced its first case only last week. On Monday this week, 8 new cases were announced, 5 on Wednesday, 4 on Thursday, 5 on Friday and now 7 on Saturday.

Globally, there are now 657,777 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in at least 199 countries and territories. As of Saturday, March 28, there were 30,431 COVID-19 related deaths while some 141,419 had recovered.

The ministry earlier said all the confirmed cases (before the latest new cases) were in stable condition except one who has had his temperature fluctuate unevenly since admission.

The ministry says a cumulative total of 732 travellers from Dubai, UAE (within the past 14 days) have been listed. 169 of these under institutional quarantine.

Italy continues to be hit hardest registering 889 deaths on Saturday after losing 969 on Friday, 712 on Thursday, 683 on Wednesday, 743 on Tuesday and 602 on Monday.

Italy’s total deaths due to coronavirus now stand at 10,023 cases. Spain which is also equally hard hit, registered 682 deaths on Saturday while the USA and France registered 295 deaths and 319 deaths respectively on Saturday.