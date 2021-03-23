he Ugandan police announced on Monday that they had arrested an American citizen “for his alleged involvement in anti-government subversive activities”.

The US national, Guy Smith, was arrested on Sunday at Fort Portal in the country’s western region, the police said in a post on social media.

It said Mr Smith was being detained as inquiries continue.

. @FredEnanga1 "A task team from the Special Investigations Division, arrested Guy Smith, an American National, on the 21.03.2021, from Fort Portal for his alleged involvement in Anti government subversive activities". — Uganda Police Force (@PoliceUg) March 22, 2021

“Any new information will be communicated accordingly,” a statement said.

The Reuters news agency quoted a US State Department official as saying the government was aware of the arrest.

“We have seen reports of a detained US citizen in Uganda. Whenever a US citizen is detained overseas, we stand ready to provide all appropriate consular services,” the US official was quoted as saying.