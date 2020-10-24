UGANDA FEMALE GOSPEL SINGER SET FOR SURGERY TO CHANGE GENDER

Gospel singer Julie Mutesasira left Ugandans in shock when photos of her walking down the aisle with a fellow woman in Canada went viral on social media.

Julie, a mother of two has been residing in Canada since 2016 after a bitter divorce with her then hubby Steven Mutesasira. Her former hubby found love again and he wedded at Faith Power Centre in Entebbe over the weekend.

A very close to Julie has informed Howwe that the former preacher is set to undergo surgery to become a male.

She is allegedly already taking medication to transform her hormones to those of a male specie .

The surgery is expected to be finalised before the end of year in Canada where she’s a citizen.