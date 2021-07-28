Ugandan police have released a weightlifter who was deported from Japan last week after going missing.

Moments after being released after six days in detention, Julius Ssekitoleko, told of his relief at facing no charges at present as he is on police bond pending further investigation.

He had travelled to Japan to participate in the Olympics, but was subsequently told he had not qualified for his event and should return home.

Instead he left a note in his room saying he wanted to stay and work in Japan, and had disappeared.

His lawyer Phillip Munabi says the police are looking into how he had travelled to the 2020 Olympics without having qualified for the Games.

His arrest on his arrival home and subsequent detention has caused public outrage.

Ugandans on social media in support of Ssekitoleko say unemployment and limited opportunities at home may push athletes to disappear in developed countries.

He is the not the first Ugandan or African athlete to disappear from an international event.

Last month, rugby player James Odong disappeared in Monaco, where the national team had travelled for an Olympics qualifier event.

At the 2018 Commonwealth games in Australia, several sports people and officials from African countries, including six Ugandans, went missing.