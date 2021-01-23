Uganda Has Best English Speakers In Africa! -World Linguistic Society!

A report by the World Linguistic Society named Uganda as the best English speaking country in Africa.

The study names Uganda at the top, followed by Zambia, South Africa and Kenya respectively.

The study revealed that majority of Ugandans can articulate English words fluently than any other English speaking country in Africa.

Here are the top English speaking countries in Africa.

1. Uganda

2. Zambia

3. South Africa

4. Kenya

5. Zimbabwe

6. Malawi

7. Ghana

8. Botswana

9. Sudan

-AfricaFacts