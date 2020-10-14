Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine’s party offices are being ransacked by Ugandan security forces.

A tweet by local television station NTV Uganda tweeted the video of armed soldiers and police officer raiding the presidential aspirant’s National Unity Platform party offices.

Sources claim they took documents and red military-style berets and overalls.

Uganda police spokesperson, Fred Enanga confirmed the move to the BBC saying they were investigating misuse of state security uniforms.

“We are carrying out operations on misuse of some of the uniforms and accoutrements that are gazetted,” Enanga said.

Government designated the red beret worn by the popular opposition leader and his supporters as military uniform in September 2019 – criminalising its use.

Enanga said the operation was no politically motivated and would spread across the country.

The firebrand opposition leader insists however that the state was him and his party over their bid to challenge President Yoweri Museveni in the 2021 general election. Telly Africa