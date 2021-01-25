UGANDAN HIGH COURT ORDERS STATE SECURITY FORCED TO LEAVE BOBI WINE’S RESIDENCE.

Business in Uganda more so in Kampala have already gotten back to normal. This is following the January 14th January general elections for the landlocked country where all day to day activities had to come to a standstill so that the citizens of Uganda could practice their constitutional right of voting. Most of the eyes were glued to the presidential race whereby incumbent President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who has so far been in power for 35 years was set to contest to retain his seat.

Museveni was running with a National Resistance Movement party ticket against vibrant Robert Kyagulanyi’s alias Bobi Wine who was contesting with a National Union Platform party. Despite the fact that Bobi Wine took an early lead, President Yoweri Museveni later won the elections. This saw the military to surround the palatial home of Bobi Whine so that he could not leave his home due to incitement pressures that would have turned Uganda up side down

However, it is a big win for Bobi Wine on Monday 25th January following a court ruling on his favour against President Museveni. This was after the high court ruled that police and military who have been surrounding Bobi’s homestead to vacate with immediate effect. “The High Court has issued an order directing police and the military to vacate Hon Kyagulanyi’s premises,” Joel Ssenyonyi who is the Spokesperson of National Unity Platform has announced

CIC PRESS TEAM