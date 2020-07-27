The 2021 election in Uganda has sowed an unexpected division way before the official campaign period in the country has begun.

In the district of Kyotera, a father and his daughter found themselves at polar ends after the former discovered the latter’s intention to vie for the chairperson’s seat of Kasaali Town Council, a position he currently holds.

Reginah Nakiweewa, who seeks to challenge her father, Godfrey Kimera, said the contest was not a “personal vendetta” but rather one against a person who failed to fulfill his promise.

The promise Nakiweewa alluded to was one allegedly made by her father when he was elected in 2011 that he would only serve for two terms.

“When I was still a child, my father used to tell us that we were the future leaders. I’m now mature and I am ready to take on the mantle from him,” she said.

The 30-year-old accused her father of applying double standards with regard to politicians overstaying their tenure in office comparing his stand to that of Uganda’s long-time leader Yoweri Museveni.

“He is also the one who always says that Mr. Museveni has ruled for long. Does he also want to take the same direction?” she posed.

Museveni is seeking nomination as the ruling party’s candidate in next year’s presidential election and a win would potentially his rule to four decades. Only Equatorial Guinea’s Teodoro Obiang and Cameroon’s Paul Biya have ruled longer in Africa than Museveni.

Despite these assertions, Nakiweewa’s father was not amused by his daughter’s stand said that she could have chosen to contest for any position other than his.

“I have on several occasions asked her to step down, but she has refused. I can’t tolerate such a daughter who shows no respect for elders. Let her look for another father,” Kimera, a Democratic Party (DP) member said.

Nakiweewa maintained she will seek the position through the Justice Forum party and regardless of his statements and threats; Kimera will not be replaced in her life.

“He will always be my father,” she said.

Uganda’s election, which is usually held in February, faces uncertainty under the current climate due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, Museveni hinted at a possible postponement if the coronavirus were to persist.