UGANDAN MAID JAILED 4 YEARS FOR FEEDING BOSS’ CHILD WITH URINE

A Court in Uganda has sentenced a maid to four years in prison for feeding her employer’s baby with her urine.

“I found my baby’s bottle full of urine and when I asked her, she confessed that she was feeding my baby with her urine,” she said.

Chica added that: “When I took my daughter to the hospital, the doctors found out that my baby had syphilis. I am now trying to treat my child and make sure that she doesn’t get other complications.”

She further added that she always saw these kinds of acts on social media and television and didn’t really think that they were true.

“I have always heard that house helps do these kinds of things, now that it has happened to my child, I even fear maids. I don’t ever want to hire one. I have always treated this girl well but I don’t know why she decided to do such a thing,” she said.