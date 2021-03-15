KAMPALA-Ugandan opposition leader and the Presidential candidate of the National Unity Platform (NUP) in the recently concluded election, Bobi Wine has been arrested for leading a peaceful demonstration against the abductions, torture and murder of his supporters.

This was disclosed on Monday through a release on his official Twitter handle.

“Bobi Wine arrested as he led MPs and other leaders in a peaceful protest against the abduction, torture and murder of his supporters. The protest was taking place at City Square, Kampala” the admin wrote.

President Yoweri Museveni, the candidate of National Resistance Movement (NRM) won his sixth term after he was declared winner in the January election that Bobi Wine came second.

Museveni, 76-year-old won with 58.6 percent of the vote. Wine, a 38-year-old singer turned politician, came a distant second with 34.8 percent.

Although, Museveni said the election was the cleanest in Uganda’s history Bobi Wine claims he has extensive evidence of vote-rigging, including ballot-box stuffing, voter intimidation, and the manipulation of results at individual polling stations.

The opposition is accusing the government of illegal arrests, detention and murder of members of opposition. They claim that some people have mission since before, during and after the election in January.

Bobi Wine, his party and team of supporters say they “are protesting for hundreds of missing Ugandans whose families have not heard from for months!”

They also accused security agencies of grossly torturing protesters, saying protesters have been “castrated, fingernails plucked out, eyes smashed, etc.”