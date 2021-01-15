UGANDA’S ELECTIONS TODAY, WILL NOT PRODUCE ANY SURPRISES. STATEMENT BY DR VERNON J MWAANGA GOEZ. 14TH JANUARY, 2021.

I have been a Chief Election Observer in Uganda for an international Organisation in the past. I have witnessed first hand, how election campaigns are conducted and how the Electoral Process works.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, came into power 35 years ago , after an armed struggle to remove Idi Amin Dada, who had overthrown the elected government of President Milton Obote. The removal of General Idi Amin, who was a cruel and ruthless tyrant, was welcomed by Africa and the World. Museveni had impressive credentials as a guerrilla fighter and as a student at the University of Dar es Salaam, in Tanzania-which is where i first met him-he spent his University holidays, fighting along side FRELIMO freedom fighters in Mozambique. After taking over power in Uganda, he became a darling of the West, particularly the United States of America.

Sooner, rather than later, cracks began to appear in his relationship with the Western world, because of his autocratic rule and style of leadership. He began to severely restrict operating space for those who were opposed to his rule and used the police and army to suppress his citizens. The most prominent opposition leader at that time was Dr Kizze Besigye – a former Personal Physician to President Museveni. Ugandan laws-at least on paper – allow those who lose election to go to court and challenge the results. Besigye and his lawyers, prepared an election petition against the election of President Museveni and sighted a number of glaring election irregularities, which according to them, contravened Uganda’s Electoral laws. On their way to court, to file their petition, they were arrested by the police and all copies of the petitions were confiscated from them and destroyed .

There are many dastardly police actions, against opposing political party leaders and their supporters. In the election campaigns, which have just ended, Bobi Wine, who offered one of the greatest challenges to Museveni, has been under constant harassment, intimidation and constant arrests by security forces everywhere he went to campaign, bogusly using selectively applied COVID-19 protocols, to prevent the youthful popular Ugandan musician from addressing his supporters. His family and wife in particular, has been singled out for police harassment and intimidation. This election did not give the opposition parties any semblance of an even playing field.

The African Union, the East African Community and the Great Lakes Region, have been conspicuously silent. It took the Americans and other European Countries, who have raised the alarm of election conscienceness. The credibility of international election observers, has been severely dented after what happened in Kenya and Malawi, where courts of law, established beyond any reasonable doubts, that there were massive election irregularities, which in their opinions, invalidated the elections in these two countries, much to the embarrassment of international observers, who were in a hurry to certify these elections as “free and fair”.

The image of African countries in the eyes of the world, has suffered irreversibly. The insatiable appetite of African leaders to remain in power at any and all costs, has become Africa’s curse. Zambia is going to have tripartite elections on 12th August, 2021. I would like to see our political leaders sit down and dialogue about the ground rules for the forthcoming elections. Thereafter, all the participating political parties, should meet with the Electoral Commission of Zambia, to discuss even campaign rules and the transparency and openness of the entire Electoral process, to avoid arbitrary decisions by law enforcement agencies, to impose unfair ground rules, which give the ruling party of the day, an unfair advantage. Do we have anything to learn from Uganda’s just ended elections? Yes we do. We have learnt how NOT to run such elections, which are a disgrace to Africa. We are better than that and we must be seen to be doing the right thing for Zambians and Africans as a whole.