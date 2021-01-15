Uganda’s opposition candidate Bobi Wine rejects official results

Ugandan presidential candidate Bobi Wine has rejected the results declared so far and calls himself the president-elect, despite the electoral body saying not all votes have yet been counted.

Bobi Wine alleges Thursday’s polls saw the worst vote-rigging in Uganda’s history, but did not provide any evidence to back up his claims.

He declared the struggle is just beginning.

Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, says he’ll address the press again in a few hours on the way forward.

Early results coming in from the electoral commission show President Yoweri Museveni has a lead of over 60%.

The military have surrounded Bobi Wine’s house.

Credit- BBC