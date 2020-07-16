UGANDA’S POLICE ARREST 32 PEOPLE FOR WATCHING THE FINISHED PREMIER LEAGUE TEAM ARSENAL

Police in Kampala on Wednesday night arrested 32 people who were found violating Presidential and Ministry of Health guidelines of social distancing & curfew.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, the suspects were arrested while watching Premier league match of Arsenal vs Liverpool at Katanga in Wandegeya, Kampala.

“They have been charged with disobedience of lawful orders and doing acts likely to spread infectious disease which is coronavirus,” he said in a statement released on Thursday morning.

Mr Onyango said the suspects are being detained at Wandegeya Police Station.

The game ended 2:1 in favour of Arsenal. Sadio Mane put Liverpool in front as the visitors dominated for the first 30 minutes at the empty Emirates.

But Van Dijk’s slack pass allowed Alexandre Lacazette to equalise before Alisson Becker also produced a rare mistake to allow Lacazette to tee up Reiss Nelson for the winner just before half-time.