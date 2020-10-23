Uganda’s ruling party launches Karate team to “guard votes” during 2021 elections as President Museveni contests for sixth term after 34 years in power

Uganda’s ruling party, National Resistance Movement (NRM) has launched a Karate team to help security forces guard votes in the coming February 2O21 general elections.

76-year-old President and founder of the party, Yoweri Museveni, who has been the country’s president since 1986 will be contesting for a sixth term in office.

The team of over 200 people comprises a Karate team that will be protecting party members from attacks by opponents throughout the exercise.

During the launch at Nakivubo Primary School on Thursday, October 22, the team showcased their abilities and strength by exhibiting Karate fighting skills on top of breaking cane stems and bricks using fists.

These are to operate in Kampala metropolitan area, where the party says is the hub of violence during elections.

Norah Namutamba, from the office of the NRM chairman, said in some places, NRM candidates are voted highly however members fail to guard the votes giving room to rigging.

“The group will be able to supervise at polling stations to see that there is no rigging and also protect declaration forms to ensure right results are tallied,” Namutamba said.

Hatibu Ramadan, the field commander of the team, said each of the 200 members is tasked to train fifty others in their localities on how to fight violence and protection of the votes.

“The team is not here to torture or cause violence to Ugandans, its task is to protect the votes by stopping those planning to disrupt elections,” he said.