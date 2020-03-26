UHURU ANNOUNCES ECONOMIC PACKAGE TO CUSHION KENYANS AGAINST EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS

SUMMARY OF PRESIDENTIAL DIRECTIVES IN KENYA by Uhuru Kenyatta.

1. Treasury moves to Parliament:

a) 100% tax relief for 24,000 p/m earners.

b). Reduction for PAYE from 30% to 25%.

c). Reduction of Corporate Tax from 30# to 25%.

d). Turn over tax reduced from 3% to 1% for SMEs and below.

e). Appropriation of 10 billion to the old, orphans and PWDs through direct cash transfers.

f). Temporary suspension on CRB defaulting notices.

2. National Treasury to reduce VAT from 16% to 14% effective 1st April.

3. Verified pending bills to be sorted within 3 weeks. Private Sector encouraged to do the same.

4. KRA expedited payment of VAT refunds within 3 weeks.

5. 1 billion health coverage kitty for supporting additional health workers.

6. Voluntary reduction in salaries – 80% for President and Executive, 30% for CS, and 20% for CAS.

7. All state and public officers with pre-existing health conditions and aged 50 and above to take leave or work from home, excluding personnel offering essential services or Security.

8. CBR lowered to 7.25% by CBK. And CRR to 4.25%. And performing loans payment eased.

9. Cabinet calendar reorganised to enhanced from weekly to twice weekly.